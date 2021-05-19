Unfortunately for people spending their summer holidays in Northern Ireland, wet weather is predicted to last throughout June and into July.

Be that as it may, things could change from July into August as precipitation levels are predicted to be below normal.

It's also anticipated that Northern Ireland and Great Britain could see temperatures as high as 30ºC arrive in early July.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

People enjoying the spring sunshine in Ballycastle earlier this month. (Photo: McAuley Multimedia Ltd)

AccuWeather weather experts believe these temperatures are most likely to emerge between July 1 and August 15.

"The core of heat this summer will be located across Portugal, Spain, southern France and much of Italy as heat from northern Africa spreads north into southern Europe," said AccuWeather.

As a result of the pandemic there will be a very limited number of destinations in Europe people living in Northern Ireland will be able to visit over the summer.

Northern Ireland looks like it will closely align itself with the green list developed by Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Regrettably, of the several countries due to experience warm and glorious weather this summer, Portugal is the only one included in the government's green list.

The green list is a list of countries people can visit without having to self-isolate on their return - this obviously does not include individuals who test positive for Covid-19 when returning home to Northern Ireland or any other part of the United Kingdom.

---

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our advertisers — and consequently the revenue we receive — we are more reliant than ever on you taking out a digital subscription.

Subscribe to newsletter.co.uk and enjoy unlimited access to the best Northern Ireland and UK news and information online and on our app. With a digital subscription, you can read more than 5 articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.

Our journalism costs money and we rely on advertising, print and digital revenues to help to support them. By supporting us, we are able to support you in providing trusted, fact-checked content for this website.

Alistair Bushe