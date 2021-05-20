The vast majority of Northern Ireland will see rain and in some cases, very strong winds, on Thursday evening.

The Met Office weather forecast for Northern Ireland over the coming days is as follows:

This evening and tonight:

Thick cloud will persist overnight with further rain. Still some heavier outbreaks at first tonight then the rain will become lighter, more patchy by morning. Fresh northeasterly winds easing for a time. Minimum temperature 7 °C.

Friday

Cloudy morning but the rain mostly dying out, leaving a drier afternoon and becoming a little brighter. Fresh northerly winds. Maximum temperature 13 °C.

Heavy rain and winds battered the Ards Peninsula in February this year. (Photo: McAuley Multimedia)

Outlook for Saturday to Monday:

Mainly dry on Saturday with some sunshine and a few showers. Cloudier on Sunday with outbreaks of rain, then drier, brighter weather returning on Monday.

For up-to-date weather forecasts where you are visit www.metoffice.gov.uk

---

