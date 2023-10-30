Northern Ireland braces for rain and potential flooding as amber warning issued

The potential for flooding and transport disruption has been warned in Northern Ireland amid an amber rain warning ahead of Storm Ciaran.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Met Office has issued an amber warning for rain - the second highest level of warning available - for much of the south-eastern part of the region.

Counties Antrim, Down and Armagh are set to be impacted by the amber rain warning, which applies from 9pm on Monday to 9am on Tuesday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Met Office has forecast persistent heavy rain in those counties, leading to further flooding and transport disruption.

Flooding in parts of Northern Ireland after heavy rain overnight. Flooding in the Helen’s Bay area of Co. Down. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye

It is warning of between 25mm and 50mm of rain in places, and up to 100mm is also possible over higher ground, with risks of possible flooding.

Across the UK the Environment Agency has issued more than 70 flood warnings ahead of the UK being hit by Storm Ciaran on Wednesday while yellow weather warnings for rain have been issued by the Met Office from Monday until Thursday.

Gusts of 80mph are possible along the south coast of England, with 20 to 25mm of rain expected across southern and western areas, but potentially up to 40 to 60mm over higher ground, the Met Office said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Monday, the worst of the weather is likely to hit the south coast of England, much of Wales and parts of Northern Ireland.

The forecaster advises the latest rain could lead to disruption to roads and public transport while already flood-affected areas after Storm Babet could get worse.

Flooding was seen across Sussex during the weekend, including the Priory Meadow Shopping Centre in Hastings, which was evacuated on Saturday with people posting on social media showing deep floodwater coming through the entrance.

On Sunday, a caravan park in Bognor Regis was also underwater with the town's Tesco supermarket car park flooded while a house had its roof ripped off in heavy winds that residents described as like a "tornado".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Marco Petagna, a Met Office meteorologist, said: "We've had various warnings in force across the UK over the last few days and there are plenty more being issued for the next couple of days.

"The main focus in the next day or two is towards the east of Scotland and north-east England where there is a yellow rain warning until 3am.

"There will be persistent rain up there and then the focus for heavy showers will be across parts of southern and south eastern England and south Wales as well as parts of Northern Ireland with some heavy and sudden showers."

He said that Tuesday was expected to be still unsettled but quieter before heavy winds and longer spells of rain develop on Wednesday night into Thursday as Storm Ciaran arrives.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: "There are possible gusts of 80 to 90 miles an hour in some exposed southern areas. It's probably quite a nasty storm this one."

Kate Marks, flood duty manager at the Environment Agency, said: "We urge people to stay safe on the coast and to remember to take extreme care on coastal paths and promenades.

"Flooding of low-lying coastal roads is also possible and people must avoid driving through floodwater, as just 30cm of flowing water is enough to move your car."

The weather is expected to worsen as the week progresses, with rain warnings in place until Wednesday and a "deep area of low pressure" set to arrive on Thursday which has been named by the Met Office as Storm Ciaran, which will bring strong winds and heavy rain to southern parts of England and Wales.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Met Office deputy chief meteorologist Chris Almond said: "Winds associated with Storm Ciaran are likely to gust to 80mph along the south coast of England, with a small risk of somewhere exposed seeing 90mph, and winds could even gust up to 50 or 60mph further inland.

"This deep, low-pressure system will also bring heavy rain to much of the UK, but the heaviest rain is expected in southern and western areas, with 20 to 25mm quite widely across the region but up to 40 to 60mm potentially over higher ground.