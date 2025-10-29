Watch the Met Office’s latest video forecast, as a wind warning is issued for Northern Ireland.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Met Office has issued a wind warning for Northern Ireland, as winds of up to 70mph are forecast.

The yellow wind warning will be in place from 13:00 to 23:00 on October 30.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Met Office yellow wind warning

The warning reads: “A period of strong winds, accompanied by some heavy rain, could bring some disruption on Thursday afternoon and evening.

“Some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport are likely. It’s likely that some coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities will be affected by spray and/or large waves. Probably some bus and train services affected, with some journeys taking longer. Some short term loss of power and other services is possible. Delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges likely.

A Met Office yellow wind warning will be in place for Northern Ireland from 13:00 to 23:00 on October 30 2025. | Met Office

“South to southeasterly winds will strengthen through Thursday afternoon and evening, with gusts of 40-50 mph likely fairly widely, and perhaps 60-70 mph in more exposed areas, especially along coasts and over the Mournes. Outbreaks of rain are also expected during this time, especially on Thursday evening where a short period of heavy rain accompanied by strong, gusty winds will be possible in places.”

Met Office Northern Ireland forecast

Outlook for Friday October 31 to Sunday November 2