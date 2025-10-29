Northern Ireland weather warning issued as 70mph winds and heavy rain forecast - When warning will be in place

By Jessica Martin

Watch Article Producer

Published 29th Oct 2025, 10:56 GMT
Met Office video forecast
Watch the Met Office’s latest video forecast, as a wind warning is issued for Northern Ireland.

The Met Office has issued a wind warning for Northern Ireland, as winds of up to 70mph are forecast.

The yellow wind warning will be in place from 13:00 to 23:00 on October 30.

Met Office yellow wind warning

The warning reads: “A period of strong winds, accompanied by some heavy rain, could bring some disruption on Thursday afternoon and evening.

“Some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport are likely. It’s likely that some coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities will be affected by spray and/or large waves. Probably some bus and train services affected, with some journeys taking longer. Some short term loss of power and other services is possible. Delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges likely.

A Met Office yellow wind warning will be in place for Northern Ireland from 13:00 to 23:00 on October 30 2025. | Met Office

“South to southeasterly winds will strengthen through Thursday afternoon and evening, with gusts of 40-50 mph likely fairly widely, and perhaps 60-70 mph in more exposed areas, especially along coasts and over the Mournes. Outbreaks of rain are also expected during this time, especially on Thursday evening where a short period of heavy rain accompanied by strong, gusty winds will be possible in places.”

Met Office Northern Ireland forecast

Outlook for Friday October 31 to Sunday November 2

Remaining unsettled with showers or longer spells of occasionally heavy rain through Friday and the weekend. Windy at times, with coastal gales on Friday morning and later Sunday.

