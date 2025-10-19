A video shows swollen rivers in the Mourne Mountains on Sunday October 19, as the rescue team were called to assist a walker.

The Mourne Mountains Rescue Team have shared footage of the wet conditions they were faced with when they were called out to assist a walker on Sunday October 19.

The team say that at 10:41 they were asked via the police to assist a walker unable to cross swollen rivers in the Annalong Valley to get off the hill.

They say that the walker had camped in the valley overnight. Expecting heavy rain, but not accounting for the impact of flooded rivers, the camper woke to find they were cut off from several approaches.

The Mourne Mountains Rescue Team assisted a camper who woke to find they were cut off from several approaches by swollen rivers. | Mourne Mountains Rescue Team

The rescuers say the camper was wet, cold and concerned about navigating accurately in the conditions and had rightly sought help.

The team response was able to walk in from the Ben Crom Valley, reach the camper, and escort them out avoiding river crossings. Five members responded with others on standby and the team stood down at 16:00.