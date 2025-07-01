Northern Ireland reaches 20C as UK sees hottest day of the year so far as temperatures pass 34C
The Met Office confirmed that 34.7C was recorded at St James’s Park in central London on Tuesday afternoon, beating a 34.4C reading recorded in Writtle, Essex earlier in the day.
The previous warmest day in the UK in 2025 was June 21 when 33.2C was recorded in Charlwood, Surrey.
It also exceeds Monday’s peak temperature of 33.1C at Heathrow, which marked the hottest start to Wimbledon on record.
The highest temperature recorded in Northern Ireland was 20.5C in Killowen, County Down.
The hot weather marks the second heatwave for parts of the UK within the last month, with scientists warning the searing temperatures earlier in June were made 100 times more likely because of human-caused climate change.
The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has amber heat health alerts in place for much of the country until Wednesday morning.
