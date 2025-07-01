Northern Ireland reaches 20C as UK sees hottest day of the year so far as temperatures pass 34C

By Johnny McNabb & PA
Published 1st Jul 2025, 20:27 BST
Updated 1st Jul 2025, 20:31 BST
Northern Ireland once again missed out on the soaring heat as the UK had its hottest day of the year so far with temperatures exceeding 34C.

The Met Office confirmed that 34.7C was recorded at St James’s Park in central London on Tuesday afternoon, beating a 34.4C reading recorded in Writtle, Essex earlier in the day.

The previous warmest day in the UK in 2025 was June 21 when 33.2C was recorded in Charlwood, Surrey.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It also exceeds Monday’s peak temperature of 33.1C at Heathrow, which marked the hottest start to Wimbledon on record.

People on horseback in the warm conditions in Hyde Park in London todayplaceholder image
People on horseback in the warm conditions in Hyde Park in London today

The highest temperature recorded in Northern Ireland was 20.5C in Killowen, County Down.

The hot weather marks the second heatwave for parts of the UK within the last month, with scientists warning the searing temperatures earlier in June were made 100 times more likely because of human-caused climate change.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has amber heat health alerts in place for much of the country until Wednesday morning.

Related topics:Northern IrelandMet OfficeHeathrowSurreyEssexLondonSt James's Park

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1737
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice