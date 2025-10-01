Northern Ireland urged to brace for gusts of up to 70mph when Storm Amy rolls through - with the north of the Province hardest hit

​The north of Northern Ireland is to be the worst-hit part of the Province when Storm Amy rolls in, bringing windspeeds of up to 70mph.

The Met Office also told the News Letter that there is also a risk of flooding from the storm on Friday and Saturday.

A yellow weather warning is in place for wind across Northern Ireland from 4pm on Friday until 6am on Saturday.

Forecaster Greg Dewhurst told the News Letter that whilst a warning for rainfall has not been issued at time of writing, “it wouldn’t surprise me” if one is forthcoming.

Met Office forecast image of Storm Amy sweeping across Northern Ireland from the west at 7pm on Friday

Generally, Northern Ireland can expect gusts from 40mph to 50mph during the warning period, rising to 60mph to 70mph “around hills and coasts, especially in the north”.

Storm Amy is the first named storm of the 2025/26 season.

It is not expected to be of the same magnitude as Storm Eowyn on January 24/25, when wind speeds in Northern Ireland hit a high of 92mph (at Killowen in Co Down).

However it is expected to be more severe than the other named storm since then, Storm Floris, which hit on August 4/5 and brought gusts of up to 60mph.

He said the weather is likely to be “unsettled” today before the storm starts to arrive in the west of the Province from the Atlantic on Friday morning.

On Thursday, 20 to 30mm of rain is expected across Northern Ireland – with the west being worse.

On Friday, it could rise to 40mm.

For context, in October 2024 the average rainfall for the month in the UK was 103.5mm.

Potential disruption to transport, power supplies, and outdoor activities is expected across the UK.

Met Office deputy chief meteorologist Tom Crabtree said: "Although there is still some uncertainty about the exact track Storm Amy will take, the system will bring gale-force winds across northern and western regions [of the UK].

"Heavy rainfall is also expected, particularly over western Scotland, where totals could exceed 30-50 mm in six to nine hours, increasing the risk of localised flooding.