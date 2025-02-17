Northern Ireland was warmest and driest part of the UK in January, Met Office reports
The national forecaster is also lifting spirits with notification that temperatures are to surge to 15C in NI by the end of this week, with a warm but unsettled weekend ahead.
Northern Ireland had its seventh sunniest January on record with 63.3 hours, the forecaster said, which was reflected in wider UK figures.
The national average of 61.8 hours of sunshine for the UK in January saw 30% more sunshine than the long-term average for the month.
NI was the warmest part of the UK with a mean temperature of 4C, compared to 2.3C in Scotland, 3.3C in England and 3.5C in Wales.
We were the driest part of the UK with 75.5mm rainfall, Scotland the next driest at 90.3
The province was also the second sunniest part of the UK after England, with 63.3 hours compared to 69.
At the end of the month Storm Eowyn also brought record breaking winds of more than 90mph and left 30% of homes and businesses without power.
The latest figures recorded in Armagh Observatory echoed some of the Met Office findings.
It found total precipitation was 43.7 mm which is only 60% of the 183-year long-term (1838-2020) average for January.
The average temperature of 4.6C in Armagh was also 0.4 C warmer than the 225-year long-term (1796-2020) average.
With 69.0 hours of strong sunshine, it was also the eighth sunniest January at Armagh on record.
Looking to the rest of the week, the Met Office said a shift is on the way for NI into a milder, wetter and windier weather pattern.
"Tuesday will start with modest rain and drizzle in Northern Ireland, but will gradually clear up through the day, albeit remaining overcast," said Met Office spokesman Stephen Dixon.
Wednesday and Thursday will transition to a milder air mass, with rain from Wednesday through to Friday and drier interludes.
Thursday could see heavier bursts of rain, with some gusty winds.
"Temperatures will be on the rise on Thursday, with possible highs of around 14 or 15C, which is markedly warmer than recent days.”
Saturday and Sunday could be around 12C and drier, with some showers and unsettled weather continuing next week.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.