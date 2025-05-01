Northern Ireland Weather: 19 fabulous pictures as people lap up sublime sunny weather

But sadly yesterday (Wednesday) marked the end of the heatwave as temperatures are set to fall as the Bank Holiday weekend approaches.
1. Pacemaker Press 30-05-2025: Mom Kerry Rooney and 7 month old Zara pictured enjoying their first picnic during great sunny day at Belfast City Hall.
Picture By: Arthur Allison /Pacemaker Press.
Mom Kerry Rooney and 7 month old Zara pictured enjoying their first picnic during great sunny day at Belfast City Hall. Picture By: Arthur Allison /Pacemaker Press. Photo: Pacemaker
2.
Northern Ireland enjoys a spell of warm weather. People enjoy the warm weather at Helen’s Bay, Co. Down. Ellie Lowry(11) and three-year-old Hope McWilliams from Belfast take a dip in the Irish Sea. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye Photo: presseye
3.
Northern Ireland enjoys a spell of warm weather. People enjoy the warm weather at Helen’s Bay, Co. Down. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye Photo: PRESSEYE
4.
Northern Ireland enjoys a spell of warm weather. Swimmers along the cast at Bangor, Co. Down. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye Photo: presseye
