Northern Ireland weather: A maximum temperature of 12 °C expected today in stark contrast to last week thanks to a 'subtle shifts in the jet stream'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Met Office forecasters reveal that today will ‘stay dry, mild, and generally less windy than yesterday’ with a maximum temperature of 12 °C.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Met Office Senior Press Officer, Georgie Myers, says: “Subtle shifts in the jet stream can lead to significantly different conditions in the UK, which is why contrasting weather isn’t uncommon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Currently, high pressure means there’s not much happening in terms of rain and wind.

"A westerly flow has brought milder temperatures - and it looks to turn cooler towards the end of the week”.

Examining the weather pattern in Northern Ireland, he added: “The next few days look to be dry, mild and rather cloudy.

"Today there’s a chance of some brighter spells at first, but generally dull and cloudy throughout the day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It will stay dry, mild, and generally less windy than yesterday, with a maximum temperature of 12 °C.

"Tonight, it’s going to be cloudy but dry, though some clearer spells may develop in the west towards morning.

"Minimum temperature 5 °C.”

He added that Wednesday “will be dry and mild for most places” with a maximum temperature of 10 °C.

And “Thursday to Saturday looks to be mild but with some wind, quite cloudy but with some brighter spells at times”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The mild winter weather has prompted UK reports of flowers blooming and trees bursting into bud weeks ahead of schedule.

He added: “Mainly dry but some patchy light rain on Friday morning”.

See Met Office Northern Ireland weather here

Meanwhile looking further ahead from Saturday 18 Jan - Monday 27 Jan, according to the Met Office: “High pressure will lie close to the southeast of the UK initially, with generally settled conditions across many parts.

"Cloud amounts generally be large, and a little light drizzle is likely in places, which could locally become freezing by Sunday.

"A weakening frontal system looks like it will edge east across the UK during Sunday and Monday, before high pressure briefly builds back in from the west in its wake.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Low pressure then seems likely to increasingly influence the UK weather later in the period, with some rain or showers and windier conditions affecting most if not all parts.