Northern Ireland weather: A maximum temperature of 12 °C expected today in stark contrast to last week thanks to a 'subtle shifts in the jet stream'
This stands in complete contract to weather in Northern Ireland last week – Yet another Met Office Yellow warning for Ice starting today as temperatures dipped to -7.3°C in Castlederg - confirmed as the lowest of the winter so far – where temperatures dipped.
Met Office Senior Press Officer, Georgie Myers, says: “Subtle shifts in the jet stream can lead to significantly different conditions in the UK, which is why contrasting weather isn’t uncommon.
"Currently, high pressure means there’s not much happening in terms of rain and wind.
"A westerly flow has brought milder temperatures - and it looks to turn cooler towards the end of the week”.
Examining the weather pattern in Northern Ireland, he added: “The next few days look to be dry, mild and rather cloudy.
"Today there’s a chance of some brighter spells at first, but generally dull and cloudy throughout the day.
"It will stay dry, mild, and generally less windy than yesterday, with a maximum temperature of 12 °C.
"Tonight, it’s going to be cloudy but dry, though some clearer spells may develop in the west towards morning.
"Minimum temperature 5 °C.”
He added that Wednesday “will be dry and mild for most places” with a maximum temperature of 10 °C.
And “Thursday to Saturday looks to be mild but with some wind, quite cloudy but with some brighter spells at times”.
He added: “Mainly dry but some patchy light rain on Friday morning”.
Meanwhile looking further ahead from Saturday 18 Jan - Monday 27 Jan, according to the Met Office: “High pressure will lie close to the southeast of the UK initially, with generally settled conditions across many parts.
"Cloud amounts generally be large, and a little light drizzle is likely in places, which could locally become freezing by Sunday.
"A weakening frontal system looks like it will edge east across the UK during Sunday and Monday, before high pressure briefly builds back in from the west in its wake.
"Low pressure then seems likely to increasingly influence the UK weather later in the period, with some rain or showers and windier conditions affecting most if not all parts.
"Temperatures are likely to be generally a little above average, especially in the north, though more frost and fog patches are likely under clearer skies and lighter winds.”
