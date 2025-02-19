Northern Ireland Weather: Almost Biblical weather conditions experienced for 6 days with zero sunshine recorded by Met Office

A grey day in NI

The Met Office have confirmed almost biblical weather conditions affecting Northern Ireland, as there has been six consecutive days without sunshine this month.

According to Met Office spokesman Oli Claydon, after “some sunshine recorded at our stations on 12 Feb (0.2 hours at Thomastown and 0.1 hours at Aldergrove), there have been 0 hours since then” for 6 days (13-18 Feb).

Mr Claydon spoke as the Met Office issued a Yellow Weather Warning for the east of Northern Ireland.

The warning for strong winds will come into place on Friday morning, February 21 at 06:00am

The warning expires at 10:00am on the same day

Mr Claydon said “this weather is typical weather for winter, though the temperatures will be above average”.

He added there will be “a high of 10C today, 8C overnight, 12C as a high on Thursday and Friday and 11C for Saturday”.

Meanwhile, the Met Office advises it will be ‘cloudy this evening with rain spreading northeast across all areas for a time’.

‘Then staying cloudy with a few showers overnight,’ it adds. ‘Windy with gales along the north and east coast. Minimum temperature 8 °C.’

It also advises that tomorrow (Thursday) will have a ‘cloudy start with some rain’ before ‘brightening up with a few showers for the rest of the day’.

‘Brisk southwesterly winds’ and a ‘maximum temperature 10 °C’ is also forecast.

And the outlook for Friday to Sunday is ‘wet and windy on Friday, drier in the evening’ and ‘bright on Saturday with a few showers’ with ‘further wind and rain on Sunday’.

Warnings for wind and rain have been issued as the UK’s dominant weather regime shifts in the coming days.

The below average temperatures of recent days will be replaced by much milder air from the southwest, though this brings with it some heavy rain and strong winds for some.

Met Office Deputy Chief Meteorologist Mike Silverstone said: “The weather will be turning milder for much of the country from Thursday, but this transition heralds the start of some potentially more impactful wind and rain.

"While Thursday will see blustery winds and rain for many, it’s Friday when we could see more impacts, with warnings issued for wind and rain.

“On Friday, south and west Wales, southwest Scotland and eastern parts of Northern Ireland will see the strongest winds, possibly around 70mph on exposed coasts and around 60mph more widely within the warning areas.