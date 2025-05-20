There is to be a dramatic change in the weather in Northern Ireland with the ‘chance of heavy showers this afternoon’.

Forecasters at the Met Office say that after a ‘dry and sunny morning’ there is a ‘chance of heavy showers in the afternoon’.

‘Cloud will bubble up from late morning to bring a scattering of showers in the afternoon,’ says the Met Office Northern Ireland.

They add that ‘some of the these could be heavy and possibly thundery, especially over southern counties’.

And there will be a maximum temperature 19 °C.

And tonight ‘scattered heavy showers will soon die out during the evening’ leaving ‘a dry night with long clear spells but a few mist or fog patches will develop’.

There will be a minimum temperature 6 °C.

Tomorrow (Wednesday) will see ‘patchy mist or fog quickly clear to leave a mostly dry day with plenty of sunshine’.

Summer rainfall

‘The odd afternoon shower is possible over southern parts,’ adds the Met Office.

They say it will feel warm with a maximum temperature 22 °C.

And the outlook for Thursday to Saturday is ‘dry with long sunny spells on Thursday’ and ‘mostly dry and bright on Friday but cloud and patchy rain later’.

Forecasters add that the weather will turn ‘more unsettled with outbreaks of rain spreading eastwards on Saturday’.

And looking further ahead – Saturday 24 May - Monday 2 Jun – ‘As we head into the bank holiday weekend and following week, a change in weather type is expected as unsettled conditions develop, with weather systems moving in from the Atlantic.

‘The change is likely overspread most areas through Saturday, with many seeing spells of rain and low cloud, and it will feel humid.

‘This will herald a changeable spell as further systems come east. Drier and brighter intervals are likely between systems but with showers, some of which could be heavy / thundery.

‘The wettest weather will tend to be toward the west.

‘Temperatures will probably be close to average, perhaps slightly above at times, but will feel fairly cool in the often strong winds.’

And looking even further ahead – Tuesday 3 Jun - Tuesday 17 Jun – ‘Changeable weather conditions are expected as we head into June although with time a trend toward longer settled spells seems likely.

‘So spells of wet weather with showers or longer spells of rain are likely to be interspersed with drier, sunnier periods these drier periods may become more prevalent as we had further into June.

‘Overall, it will likely be wetter in the west and drier in the east.