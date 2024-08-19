Watch more of our videos on Shots!

We may be forgiven for thinking ‘summer is truly over’ was today’s weather is forecast as ‘a cloudy, wet day, strong winds later’.

According to the Met Office today will be ‘cloudy with patchy rain edging in during morning, becoming more persistent, heavier in afternoon, especially in Armagh and Down’.

However there will be ‘drier weather extending from west during evening’ and ‘strong winds in the east later in the day’.

Forecasters say the maximum temperature will be 17 °C.

Rain

Meanwhile, tonight, according to the Met Office will see ‘patchy, rain in the evening eventually clear with some clear spells developing later in the night, winds lighter overnight too’.

‘A few showers later in the night in west. Minimum temperature 7 °C,’ adds the forecast.

Tomorrow will again have ‘freshening winds’ with ‘blustery showers expected’.

The Met Office forecast adds that some ‘showers turning heavy and squally in the north during the afternoon’ with ‘brighter conditions developing during the evening as showers die out’.

Tomorrow the maximum temperature should be 16 °C.

And the outlook for Wednesday to Friday from the Met Office is: ‘Cloudy with fresh winds and spells of rain on Wednesday, rain continuing on Thursday morning but clearing south for a brighter afternoon. Further wet and windy weather likely on Friday.’

Our weather pattern is established as the “remnants” of Hurricane Ernesto are set to batter the parts of the UK next week bringing heavy rain and wind gusts of up to 60mph, the Met Office has warned.

Ernesto ripped through the North Atlantic this week, with maximum winds of 85mph leaving hundreds of thousands of people in Puerto Rico and Bermuda without power.

Rain is expected in the UK from Monday, with Ernesto – now weakened to a tropical storm – set to hit on Wednesday with further downpours and strong winds that will mainly affect Scotland, the Met Office said.

Forecasters have issued three yellow weather warnings for rain in Scotland, with up to 150mm expected to fall within a 24-hour period in the worst-affected areas.

The warnings cover south-west Scotland and the Lothian borders region on Monday afternoon and evening, and north-east Scotland – including the Highlands, Strathclyde and Central, Tayside and Fife – for most of Wednesday and Thursday.

The rain will be accompanied by strong south-westerly winds, with gusts reaching 50-60mph possible on the coast and around the islands.

The Met Office said there could be delays to public transport, spray and flooding on roads, as well as potential power cuts and flooding in homes and businesses.