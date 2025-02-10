Northern Ireland weather: Drab day with 'just a few sunny interludes'

Today has been ‘dry and rather cloudy with just a few sunny interludes, these mainly in west’, according to the Met Office.

The meteorologist’s add that ‘a few light showers possible later in day over parts of Antrim and County Down’.

They also forecast a maximum temperature of 6 °C.

And tonight, again will be ‘mostly cloudy’ with ‘many places dry and just a few light showers towards the east coast’.

Meteorologists also say there will be ‘some clear periods over western areas with touch of frost’ and a ‘minimum temperature 0 °C’.

And tomorrow, Tuesday, will be ‘a mostly cloudy but mainly dry day with just a few light showers in the east during the morning’ and ‘some brighter interludes in the west’.

They say there will be a ‘maximum temperature 6 °C’.

The outlook for Wednesday to Friday is ‘a mostly cloudy few days’ and ‘patchy rain may affect some parts on Thursday and Friday, especially in the west’.

They add that it will be ‘feeling cold with fresh southeast winds’.

Meanwhile, the long range forecast – Saturday 15 Feb - Monday 24 Feb – says that ‘southeasterly winds are likely at the start of this period’.

‘This will maintain below average temperatures and often cloudy conditions,’ it adds.

‘There is a chance of even colder conditions developing temporarily, which would see more wintry showers, especially in eastern parts of the country.

‘Meanwhile, Atlantic frontal zones, bringing milder conditions and rain, will attempt to move in from the west or southwest.

‘Early in this period these look likely to have limited influence over the UK though should they push further northeastwards this would increase the chance of snow for some areas.

‘The balance and transition between colder easterly winds and milder, wetter southwesterly winds remains uncertain during mid-February, but towards the end of this period, the milder, wetter conditions are likely to have spread across much of the country.

And looking even further ahead – Monday 24 Feb - Monday 10 Mar – ‘an unsettled theme will probably have become established by this time, with weather systems moving close to or across the UK from the Atlantic’.

The Met Office add: ‘This will mean bands of rain and perhaps periods of strong winds spreading in from the west, interspersed with some drier and brighter interludes.

‘Temperatures are most likely to be close to average overall.

‘Whilst this is the most likely outcome, there is still a chance of colder conditions continuing for a time at the start of this period’.

But the GOOD NEWS is that ‘the day's are lengthening quickly now’ where we are ‘currently gaining around three to four minutes of daylight each day’, according to the Met Office.