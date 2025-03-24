Northern Ireland weather: First taste of sunshine for many today but patchy rain not far away

We all enjoyed a dry sunny morning - but cloud started to increase this afternoon.

However if you live in Co Down you were lucky enough to ‘keep hold of the sunshine for much of the day’.

But, according to the Met Office ‘a few showers or patchy rain possible in the far west at the end of the day’.

The maximum temperature today is 11 °C.

And tonight, the Met Office say there will be ‘a cloudy evening and night with some patchy light rain at times, this mainly in the west, although spreading to eastern parts in the early hours’.

They add that it will be ‘dry by dawn’ with a ‘minimum temperature 8 °C’.

And tomorrow (Tuesday) will be ‘a largely dry and bright day’ although ‘rather cloudy to start, but cloud will tend to break up giving increasing sunny spells as the day goes on’.

The Met Office add there will be light winds and a ‘maximum temperature 11 °C’.

Meanwhile, the outlook for Wednesday to Friday is: ‘A dry start to Wednesday, but turning breezier with increasing cloud and rain later.

‘Remaining breezy with further outbreaks of rain or showers at times Thursday and Friday’.

And the long range weather forecast is: “The end of March will be characterised by changeable weather patterns.

"This will see a mixture of showers or longer spells of rain, these mainly in the north and northwest, interspersed with some dry and bright periods, especially in the south.

Thermometer with daffodils

"Temperatures will mostly be near normal for the time of year.

"Into early April a good deal of settled weather is likely across the UK as a whole, with many areas dry under clear or sunny spells with light winds.

"Some periods of unsettled weather could develop at times, bringing outbreaks of rain and strong winds.