Northern Ireland weather forecast from Met Office: Wednesday could reach 20C with no rain until weekend
Met Office spokesman Stephen Dixon told the News Letter that dry, sunny and warm conditions remain in the forecast for Northern Ireland for the next few days.
The news is likely to be concerning for the emergency services, with Firefighters tackling 150 fires in the Mournes since Thursday.
“High pressure is in charge of Northern Ireland’s weather, resulting in no rainfall and temperatures above average for the time of year,” he said.
“Temperatures could reach as high as 20C in spots in western parts of Northern Ireland on Wednesday this week. While temperatures may dip slightly on Thursday in Northern Ireland, it’ll still be a dry and sunny day with no rain in the forecast.
“Later on Friday and into Saturday there will be more cloud arriving to the west initially, followed by some rain on Saturday, which should bring some much-needed moisture to soil.
“The unsettled conditions are likely to continue on Sunday and into the start of next week as a westerly weather regime takes over.”
He said the highest temperature so far in Northern Ireland this year was 18.2C on March 31 at Castlederg.
The rest of the UK will also share in the week of “lengthy sunshine”, Met Office meteorologist Kathryn Chalk said yesterday, with temperatures “well above average” for April.
Ms Chalk said the highest temperatures would be focused around south and south-west England over the next two days, followed by highs of around 21 to 22C in eastern England and Scotland tomorrow.
On Friday, southern England, including London, are expected to see highs of 22C.