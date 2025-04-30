Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A ‘heatwave’ in Northern Ireland will see temperatures hit around 23C today – higher than the 21C expected in Malaga.

The unusually good run in April weather, with temperatures expected to be 10–12°C above the seasonal average, comes as the Met Office says this morning ‘will be dry with some hazy sunshine’.

It adds: ‘Staying largely dry with some very warm sunshine this afternoon.

‘Chance of a shower across western counties later. Maximum temperature 23 °C’.

And this evening will see ‘some late brightness along with the odd shower’.

The Met Office also forecast that ‘thickening cloud will bring a little rain from the northwest overnight but southeastern counties will stay dry’.

There will be a minimum temperature 10 °C.

And tomorrow, Thursday 1 May, will be ‘cloudy in the morning with occasional rain’ but ‘mainly dry in the afternoon with brighter skies developing in the north and west’.

It will however be ‘much cooler’ with a maximum temperature 15 °C.

And the outlook for Friday to Sunday is also good, where ‘apart from the odd light shower it will be largely dry although rather cloudy at times’.

And looking further ahead – Sunday 4 May - Tuesday 13 May – it will be ‘mainly dry with spells of sunshine across the UK at the start of this period’.

‘A few showers are likely in places, mainly along coasts in the north and east, with a very small chance of some heavy showers in the far south early on Sunday.

‘Into the following week, little change with a large amount of dry weather and sunny spells.

‘Some showers or longer spells of rain may develop at times and if they do they are most likely to affect the north of the UK with little rainfall further south.

‘Winds will mostly be light, but could become stronger at times in the far north.