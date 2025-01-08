Northern Ireland weather: Here are 25 images of people enjoying the picture postcard snow conditions today

Published 8th Jan 2025
Updated 8th Jan 2025, 16:35 GMT
These picture postcard snow scenes were taken today in the countryside surrounding Belfast.

The picturesque images were taken as Met Office spokesman Oli Clayon revealed the “lowest temperature recorded overnight was -6.9C at Katesbridge”.

Meanwhile “temperatures today are expected to reach a high of just 2C”.

Snowy scenes on Cavehill in Belfast

1.

Snowy scenes on Cavehill in Belfast Photo: pacemaker

Cold weather continues across Belfast with some snow and freezing conditions

2.

Cold weather continues across Belfast with some snow and freezing conditions Photo: presseye

Cold weather continues across Belfast with some snow and freezing conditions

3.

Cold weather continues across Belfast with some snow and freezing conditions Photo: Jonathan Porter / Press Eye

Cold weather continues across Belfast with some snow and freezing conditions

4.

Cold weather continues across Belfast with some snow and freezing conditions Photo: Jonathan Porter / Press Eye

