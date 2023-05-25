The Met Office reports that today (Thursday) will see ‘a mostly sunny start but becoming cloudier in the north and west through the morning’.

The meteorologists add that ‘cloud will start also building in the east in the afternoon, but most parts dry and largely bright’.

They add that it will ‘feel warm with light winds, but cooler near coasts’.

The top temperature today will be around 17 °C.

Meanwhile tonight will remain ‘bright to the of the day, then a dry night and cloud will break up to leave long clear periods’.

‘Light winds and becoming rather chilly in rural spots with a minimum temperature of 3 °C,’ adds the forecasters.

The forecast for tomorrow (Friday) is even more promising, with ‘a maximum temperature of 18 °C’.

Is Northern Ireland set for another burst of sunny weather this weekend?

The forecast adds that tomorrow morning will have a ‘sunny, rather chilly start with cloud tending to build through the morning, but staying bright’.

The forecast adds that it will be ‘warm in light winds’.

The outlook from Saturday to Monday from the Met Office reports that it will ‘remain settled over the weekend and bank holiday’.

‘Plenty of sunshine although cloudier in the northwest with patchy rain at times,’ the Met Office adds.

Sunny weather

‘Feeling warm, but often cool at night’.

And this is confirmed in the Met Office’s long range forecast which reports that it will be ‘predominantly fine and settled conditions for many areas to start, though probably feeling rather cool in parts of the north and east, especially in areas with a breeze off the sea’.

The forecasters add that ‘high pressure will continue to dominate the weather into early June, meaning plenty more dry weather for much of the country’.

It adds that there is ‘a possibility of a weak frontal systems bringing some patchy rain to the far north and, with time, an increased chance of showers, perhaps thundery, moving north into, or developing over southern areas’.

‘Overall, temperatures remaining above average, though cooler in some coastal locations where onshore breezes develop,’ says the long range forecast.