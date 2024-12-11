Northern Ireland weather: Met Office say Saturday will see return of Yellow Weather warning for wind
The warning from the Met Office adds there will be ‘a period of strong winds on Saturday’ which is ‘likely to lead to some transport disruption’.
It adds the public should expect:
- Some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport are likely
- It’s likely that some coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities will be affected by spray and/or large waves
- Probably some bus and train services affected, with some journeys taking longer
- Delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges likely
- There is a small chance of isolated, short term loss of power
Meanwhile this evening will have a cloudy start, but clear spells developing from the west along with a few showers.
There will be more widespread and frequent showers in the early hours.
There will be a minimum temperature of 0 °C.
Tomorrow (Thursday) will be ‘a bright day with sunny spells, but feeling cold,’ according to the Met Office.
There will be ‘scattered showers in the morning, with outbreaks becoming increasingly isolated in the afternoon, as the northwest winds ease’.
The Met Office say the maximum temperature will be 5 °C.
