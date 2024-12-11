The Met Office has issued another Yellow weather warning for wind on Saturday between 7am and 9pm.

The warning from the Met Office adds there will be ‘a period of strong winds on Saturday’ which is ‘likely to lead to some transport disruption’.

It adds the public should expect:

Some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport are likely

It’s likely that some coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities will be affected by spray and/or large waves

Probably some bus and train services affected, with some journeys taking longer

Delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges likely

There is a small chance of isolated, short term loss of power

Meanwhile this evening will have a cloudy start, but clear spells developing from the west along with a few showers.

There will be more widespread and frequent showers in the early hours.

There will be a minimum temperature of 0 °C.

Tomorrow (Thursday) will be ‘a bright day with sunny spells, but feeling cold,’ according to the Met Office.

Yellow wind warning

There will be ‘scattered showers in the morning, with outbreaks becoming increasingly isolated in the afternoon, as the northwest winds ease’.