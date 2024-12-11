Northern Ireland weather: Met Office say Saturday will see return of Yellow Weather warning for wind

By Gemma Murray

Digital Specialist

Published 11th Dec 2024, 08:35 BST
Updated 18th Dec 2024, 16:29 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

The Met Office has issued another Yellow weather warning for wind on Saturday between 7am and 9pm.

The warning from the Met Office adds there will be ‘a period of strong winds on Saturday’ which is ‘likely to lead to some transport disruption’.

It adds the public should expect:

  • Some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport are likely
  • It’s likely that some coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities will be affected by spray and/or large waves
  • Probably some bus and train services affected, with some journeys taking longer
  • Delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges likely
  • There is a small chance of isolated, short term loss of power

Meanwhile this evening will have a cloudy start, but clear spells developing from the west along with a few showers.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

There will be more widespread and frequent showers in the early hours.

There will be a minimum temperature of 0 °C.

Tomorrow (Thursday) will be ‘a bright day with sunny spells, but feeling cold,’ according to the Met Office.

Yellow wind warningplaceholder image
Yellow wind warning

There will be ‘scattered showers in the morning, with outbreaks becoming increasingly isolated in the afternoon, as the northwest winds ease’.

The Met Office say the maximum temperature will be 5 °C.

Related topics:Northern IrelandMet Office

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1737
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice