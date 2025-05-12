We started today with some much-needed rainfall in Northern Ireland after a prolonged dry spell.

The Met Office says that today will be have a ‘rather cloudy start with outbreaks of rain, the rain turning more showery through the morning with some sunny spells developing’.

It adds that the showers could be ‘heavy, and perhaps thundery, for a time before easing through the afternoon’.

But in spite of this the temperature will be around 20 °C.

And tonight will remain ‘mainly dry with evening sunshine’ before a ‘dry and largely clear night, with perhaps a few mist patches developing’.

Forecasters add that it will be ‘chilly in rural parts’ with a minimum temperature 6 °C’.

Meteorologist Aidan McGivern from the Met Office said today ‘after a very long dry spell there will be much needed rainfall in places’ with some areas getting ‘rainfall and thunderstorms yet other places remaining entirely dry’.

He said that a ‘wave of low pressure is bringing instability’.

He added that ‘scattered showers, thunder and winds are most possible in areas of high risk in southern England and Wales but chance of some in Northern Ireland, but less likely with drier air’.

And Tuesday will be ‘a largely dry and sunny day, although an isolated shower is possible in the afternoon, especially across Fermanagh’.

Forcasters add it will be ‘warm or very warm with light winds’ with a ‘maximum temperature 23 °C’.

And the outlook for Wednesday to Friday is ‘dry with long sunny or clear spells through the coming days and feeling warm or very warm with only light winds’.

Woman serving ice cream in Confectionery shop

They add there is a ‘risk of a little mist of low cloud overnight’.

Looking further ahead the forecast for Friday 16 May - Sunday 25 May is: ‘Dry, fine, and largely sunny conditions are expected to continue for the majority of the UK as the slow moving area of high pressure remains centred over the country.

‘The weather will continue to feel feel warm or very warm, but it may feel cooler near the east coast.

‘This area of high pressure is expected to remain in place through much of the following week, however there is an increasing likelihood that conditions could turn wetter and more unsettled by the following weekend

Emma Moore, 6 month old Bella and dad James O’Hare pictured enjoying a ice cream on a Sunny Monday at Shaws Bridge in Belfast, Northern Ireland. Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

‘Areas of rain and strengthening winds may approach from the west and/or south, with a chance of thundery outbreaks at times as well.

‘Daytime temperatures continue to be generally above average at first, and perhaps closer to average later on in the period’.

And looking even further ahead, Monday 26 May - Monday 9 Jun: ‘The start of the period may see some more in the way of rain and showers across, especially across western parts.

‘Fine and dry weather is more likely to prevail towards the south and east and may start to develop more widely, but occasional spells of rain and showers are still possible, with potential for thunderstorms on some days.