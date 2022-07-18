At the Donkey Sanctuary in Templepatrick, four-legged residents have been given specially made ‘ice lollies’, providing a healthy treat and a way to cool down in the heat.
The ice blocks are made from fruit and vegetables in water, and not only provide a welcome treat during the sizzling temperatures, but they also provide a valuable form of enrichment.
Donkeys love exploring, and this activity allows them to exhibit their natural foraging behaviours – a key factor in improving donkey welfare.
It is also very important that the resident donkeys have access to shelter, so they can get into the shade.