Northern Ireland weather: Special ice lollies to help hot donkeys in Co Antrim

Donkeys in Co Antrim are enjoying a new game during the hot weather ... and it’s not pinning the tail on their mate.

By Graeme Cousins
Monday, 18th July 2022, 5:00 pm
Updated Monday, 18th July 2022, 5:02 pm

At the Donkey Sanctuary in Templepatrick, four-legged residents have been given specially made ‘ice lollies’, providing a healthy treat and a way to cool down in the heat.

The ice blocks are made from fruit and vegetables in water, and not only provide a welcome treat during the sizzling temperatures, but they also provide a valuable form of enrichment.

Donkeys love exploring, and this activity allows them to exhibit their natural foraging behaviours – a key factor in improving donkey welfare.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

Alfie and Felicity at The Donkey Sanctuary

It is also very important that the resident donkeys have access to shelter, so they can get into the shade.

Northern Ireland