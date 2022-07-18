At the Donkey Sanctuary in Templepatrick, four-legged residents have been given specially made ‘ice lollies’, providing a healthy treat and a way to cool down in the heat.

The ice blocks are made from fruit and vegetables in water, and not only provide a welcome treat during the sizzling temperatures, but they also provide a valuable form of enrichment.

Donkeys love exploring, and this activity allows them to exhibit their natural foraging behaviours – a key factor in improving donkey welfare.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Alfie and Felicity at The Donkey Sanctuary