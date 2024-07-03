Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Rain gives way to sunshine this afternoon around Northern Ireland as families start the school summer holidays.

According to the Met Office the maximum temperature today is 18 °C.

Later tonight, meteorologists advise that showers “die out this evening to leave some late sunshine” which leaves Northern Ireland “dry for a time overnight with clear spells, but showers return later as westerly winds strengthen”.

The minimum temperature tonight is 6 °C.

Tomorrow will be “a bright and breezy day with a mix of sunny spells and showers”.

The Met Office caution that “the showers may be occasionally heavy through the morning but are expected to ease in the afternoon”.

Tomorrow the maximum temperature is 17 °C.

Children enjoying the holidays

And according to the Met Office, the outlook for Friday to Sunday is that it will “remain unsettled and rather cool through into the weekend with a mix of clear or sunny spells and showers”

But according to the Long Range Forecast: “Sunday 7 Jul - Tuesday 16 Jul – “Sunday looks most likely to be a fairly cool and showery day, similar to Saturday although with lighter winds which gives a greater chance for some places to catch a slow-moving heavy downpour.

"Sunny spells too.

"Into the following week, further cloud and rain bearing weather systems are likely to move into at least the west of the UK, accompanied by stronger winds at times, continuing the recent changeable theme.

"However, there are tentative signs that further into next week, conditions may begin to gradually turn a bit more settled, at least for a time.

"This particularly so across eastern parts, with temperatures more widely trending back up to average and then potentially above average as the week progresses.”

And looking even further ahead (from Tuesday 16 Jul - Tuesday 30 Jul) Met Office forecasters say: “There has been an emerging trend towards more settled and possibly warmer weather in the run up to this period, which appears to have been brought forward from the middle of the month.

"This may well continue through to the start of this period with drier conditions a little more likely than normal.

"However, as we go through the rest of the month, the latest information suggests that a return to cooler and more unsettled weather is now slightly favoured.

"The forecast signals are all rather weak and conflicting, so confidence in a definitive story at this range can be nothing other than very low.”