Northern Ireland traffic: One person rushed to hospital after gas explosion at Templepatrick Road in Ballyclare

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

One person has been taken to hospital after a gas explosion on the Templepatrick Road in Ballyclare.

The Templepatrick Road in the Co Antrim town is closed to traffic following the incident.

Police have said that cordons are in place and have asked the public to avoid the area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a statement, the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service said it "received a 999 call at 10:32 on Wednesday, 3rd July following reports of an incident on Hansons Hall Lane Area, Ballyclare.

"NIAS despatched one emergency crew, one ambulance officer and the Charity Air Ambulance with HEMS on board were also tasked to the incident.

"One patient was taken to Royal Victoria Hospital by ambulance."

Later a spokesman for the NIFRS said that firefighters were ‘called to reports of a gas explosion at Hansons Hall Park, Ballyclare, and continued to monitor gas readings in the area when the fire was extinguished’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Templepatrick Road in Ballyclare is currently closed to traffic due to a gas explosion in the area. Cordons are in place and the public are advised to avoid the area at this time while emergency services attend.

‘Firefighters assisted one casualty, who was left in the care of Air Ambulance Northern Ireland,’ they added.

‘The scene was left with PSNI. The incident was dealt with by 1.40pm.’