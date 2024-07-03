Northern Ireland traffic: One person rushed to hospital after gas explosion at Templepatrick Road in Ballyclare
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Templepatrick Road in the Co Antrim town is closed to traffic following the incident.
Police have said that cordons are in place and have asked the public to avoid the area.
In a statement, the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service said it "received a 999 call at 10:32 on Wednesday, 3rd July following reports of an incident on Hansons Hall Lane Area, Ballyclare.
"NIAS despatched one emergency crew, one ambulance officer and the Charity Air Ambulance with HEMS on board were also tasked to the incident.
"One patient was taken to Royal Victoria Hospital by ambulance."
Later a spokesman for the NIFRS said that firefighters were ‘called to reports of a gas explosion at Hansons Hall Park, Ballyclare, and continued to monitor gas readings in the area when the fire was extinguished’.
‘Firefighters assisted one casualty, who was left in the care of Air Ambulance Northern Ireland,’ they added.
‘The scene was left with PSNI. The incident was dealt with by 1.40pm.’
It added that ‘2 Appliances from Ballyclare Fire Station, 1 Appliance from Whitla Fire Station, 1 Appliance from Antrim Fire Station and 1 Appliance from Glengormley Fire Station attended the incident’.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.