Northern Ireland weather: Temperatures could beat 1984 April record this week as families head to the coast for a swim and paddle

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

There will be BBQ’s and dashes to the coast today with the mercury set to hit at least 21 °C – the same temperature as Seville in Spain.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"As High Pressure continues to dominate the weather Northern Ireland will see the temperatures reaching low to mid 20C through the week with Thursday marking the end of the high temperatures,” said Met Office spokesman Nicola Maxey.

She added that “Friday temperatures will start to dip as the high pressure starts to pull away”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And that there may be a chance that temperatures this week could top the existing record in Northern Ireland for April weather.

"The highest temperature recorded in Northern Ireland in April is 24.5C at Broom Hall, County Londonderry on 26/04/1984,” she said.

"There is a chance temperatures over the next couple of days could peak at about 24C but I am not sure at this time if we will see them top the existing record”.

High pressure continues tomorrow, with temperatures widely in the 20s, reaching a likely maximum of 28°C on the mainland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The warmest day of the week looks set to be Thursday, with temperatures expected to reach 29°C across parts of England.

In Met Office temperature records, which go back to 1860, if we reach 30°C this week it will be the earliest point in the year in which we have reached 30°C.

Chief Meteorologist Jason Kelly said: “Thursday looks set to be the warmest day of the week, with temperatures climbing notably above the seasonal average.

"Overnight temperatures will also be very high in places.

"It’s possible national and station records for daytime and overnight temperatures may be broken, but it’s unclear at this point whether heatwave criteria will be reached; if this happens, it is most likely in some of the lower category areas which require temperatures to reach 25°C or above for three consecutive days.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Child playing at seaside

"The far north will always see cooler conditions, with these more seasonal temperatures likely spreading erratically south later in the week.”

What is the definition for a UK heatwave?

A UK heatwave threshold is met when a location records a period of at least three consecutive days with daily maximum temperatures meeting or exceeding the heatwave temperature threshold.

The threshold varies by UK county, see the UK temperature threshold map below.

Horses enjoying the sunshine

Whilst you may be tempted to head to the coast for a paddle or swim, bear in mind that the sea is still pretty cold at this time of year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gareth Morrison, Head of Water Safety for the RNLI said: "With the warm weather forecast this week, we want to remind everyone to stay safe when visiting the coast.

"Whilst the air temperature will be high, water temperature remain dangerously cold.

"If possible, choose a lifeguarded beach and swim between the red and yellow flags.

"If you get into trouble in the water, Float to Live; tilt your head back with ears submerged and try to relax and control your breathing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Use your hands to help you stay afloat and then call for help or swim to safety if you can. It's OK if your legs sink, we all float differently. In any coastal emergency, call 999 and ask for the Coastguard."

close up of smiling young women in sunglasses

Meanwhile, according to the Met Office Northern Ireland this morning ‘any overnight fog patches’ will soon clear.

And it will be “a dry day with some sunshine although some high cloud around”.

Meteorologists advise that it will be “very warm” with a “maximum temperature 21 °C”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, “this evening will be dry with some late brightness”.

"Then the rest of the night will be dry with clear periods.

"A warm night in places” with a “minimum temperature 10 °C”.

Tomorrow (Wednesday) will again be a “dry day with plenty of sunshine”.

It will feel “very warm with light winds”.

And there will be a “maximum temperature 23 °C”.

The outlook for later in the week is that it will be “a much cooler and cloudier day on Thursday with the odd light shower, brightening up later”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And it will be “mainly dry and often cloudy on Friday and Saturday”.

Across the water, the Met Office say the hottest day of the year so far is expected this week as temperatures are set to hit 28C.

Meanwhile the long range forecast – Saturday 3 May - Monday 12 May – indicates that “following a warm week, temperatures will most likely be closer to average for most of the UK”.

"Whilst a little rain is possible across the south at first, most areas should stay mainly dry.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Largely fine but cooler conditions are most likely over the weekend.

"However, northern and northeastern parts could turn cloudier and breezier at times with a chance of rain at times.

"Into the following week, conditions will probably turn more changeable overall, with dry, settled periods interspersed with some spells of wetter weather.

"This will bring some showers or longer spells of rain at times, which could be heavy and thundery in places.

"Western and northwestern parts are most likely to see fair weather prevail for longest.