Temperatures fell to a low of -5.4C at Katesbridge (Down) last night during a Yellow Weather warning for ice around Northern Ireland, the Met Office have confirmed.

Temperatures also fell to -2C at Killylane in Antrim overnight, according to the Met Office as the PSNI issued an urgent warning that ‘motorists are strongly advised to avoid the Montiaghroe Road area of Kesh this morning, as black ice has left the road in a treacherous condition’.

They say that ‘lorries in particular should not use this route’.

Meanwhile Met Office spokesman Oliver Claydon says that today “with a ridge of high pressure in place Northern Ireland will have a bright settled day of weather”.

"Rain will move eastwards overnight but clearing to leave another bright and mostly dry day on Friday,” he added.

And today the Met Office say that after ‘a cold start it will be dry for most of the day with sunny spells’ whilst ‘rain will spread east through this evening’ with ‘lighter westerly winds’.

There will be a maximum temperature of 7 °C.

Tonight, will be ‘cloudy with outbreaks of rain, becoming heavier for a time, dying out later tonight’.

They add it will be a ‘cold night with light winds’ and a minimum temperature of 2 °C.

And tomorrow (Friday), according to the Met Office ‘will be a dry day’ which ‘after a rather cloudy start will soon brighten up with long sunny spells developing’.

The meteorologists say that ‘winds will stay light and there will be a maximum temperature 8 °C’.

Closeup photo of household alcohol thermometer showing temperature in degrees Celsius

And the outlook for Saturday is: “Becoming cloudy, milder on Saturday, then rain crossing all parts on Saturday night".