It was as warm today in Northern Ireland as it is in Madrid at 10C but this comes in stark contrast to the mercury sinking "to lows of -2C – -3C tonight and tomorrow night”.

Met Office spokesman, Oli Claydon said: “High pressure to the east is bringing a south easterly flow to the UK with milder air.

"Temperatures will increase through the week with the highest temperatures on Thursday”.

He added there will be “highs of 10C on Tuesday, 12C on Wednesday” and then “15-16C on Thursday and 15C on Friday”.

But, he said there will also be “some chilly nights” where the mercury is “hitting lows of -2C – -3C tonight and Wednesday night, and just below freezing in parts on Thursday night”.

He added that “increased cloud and then rain will move in overnight on Friday and through the weekend as temperatures fall closer to average for the time of year!”.

Also according to the Met Office this evening ‘will be dry and clear’ before ‘the rest of the night will be clear and cold with a widespread frost’

‘A few freezing fog patches in the west,’ adds the Met Office with a ‘minimum temperature -2 °C’.

They add that on Wednesday people in Northern Ireland will see ‘any overnight mist soon clearing’ but ‘otherwise all parts will be dry with plenty of sunshine’.

And it will feel ‘somewhat warmer away from the east coast’ with a ‘maximum temperature 12 °C’.

Met Office spokesman Andrew Bishop added: “Temperatures will continue to rise this week with high pressure in charge.

Newborn lambs during a bright morning in the village of Bishop's Itchington in Warwickshire.

"This means many places will see a fair amount of spring sunshine.

"Thursday looks to be the warmest day of the week, with temperatures into the late teens for many across the UK.

"We will start to see a change as we head into the weekend though, with conditions turning more unsettled from as early as Friday.”

Meanwhile, it has emerged that parts of UK are set to be hotter than Ibiza and Corfu for the official start of spring, according to PA.

Newborn lambs rest on a field during a bright morning in the village of Bishop's Itchington in Warwickshire.

Thursday marks the spring equinox and temperatures could reach 19C in the south of England.

This is eight degrees warmer than the average for this time of year, Met Office meteorologist Becky Mitchell said.

Ms Mitchell told the PA news agency: “We’re expecting quite a lot of dry weather, increasing amounts of sunshine as we head through the next few days.

“By Wednesday, we’re looking at highs of about 17C in the south. And then on Thursday, we could get as high as 19C.”

This is estimated to be hotter than Ibiza, which is forecast to have highs of 17C on Thursday, and Corfu with forecasted highs of 16C.

But while next week is promising warmer temperatures, the start of the week will still feel chilly with some overnight frost, the forecaster said.

Ewes and newborn lambs during a bright morning in the village of Bishop's Itchington in Warwickshire.

“So the temperatures we have got currently are around average, which is about 10C. But we’ve also got quite a chilly wind at the moment, so it’s making it feel even colder.

“But by the time we get to Wednesday and Thursday, temperatures will be about eight degrees above average in some places.

“The spring equinox will coincide with some nice warm weather, definitely feeling spring-like.”

This is due to a large area of high pressure, which tends to bring dry and sunny weather.

The warmest air will be across southern parts of the UK, Ms Mitchell said.

“Parts of the South East, across the Midlands will be the warmest spots on Wednesday and then on Thursday that warmth travels a bit further north so it’s going to feel pretty warm across southern Scotland, Northern Ireland and the whole of England and Wales.