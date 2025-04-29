Northern Ireland weather: Temperatures today same as Seville in Spain with sun splitting stones at 21 °C

By Gemma Murray

Digital Specialist

Published 29th Apr 2025, 08:47 BST
Updated 29th Apr 2025, 09:16 BST
There will be BBQ’s and dashes to the coast today with the mercury set to hit at least 21 °C – the same temperature as Seville in Spain.

According to the Met Office Northern Ireland this morning ‘any overnight fog patches’ will soon clear.

And it will be “a dry day with some sunshine although some high cloud around”.

Meteorologists advise that it will be “very warm” with a “maximum temperature 21 °C”.

Meanwhile, “this evening will be dry with some late brightness”.

"Then the rest of the night will be dry with clear periods.

"A warm night in places” with a “minimum temperature 10 °C”.

Tomorrow (Wednesday) will again be a “dry day with plenty of sunshine”.

It will feel “very warm with light winds”.

And there will be a “maximum temperature 23 °C”.

The outlook for later in the week is that it will be “a much cooler and cloudier day on Thursday with the odd light shower, brightening up later”.

And it will be “mainly dry and often cloudy on Friday and Saturday”.

close up of smiling young women in sunglassesclose up of smiling young women in sunglasses
close up of smiling young women in sunglasses

Across the water, the Met Office say the hottest day of the year so far is expected this week as temperatures are set to hit 28C.

Meanwhile the long range forecast – Saturday 3 May - Monday 12 May – indicates that “following a warm week, temperatures will most likely be closer to average for most of the UK”.

"Whilst a little rain is possible across the south at first, most areas should stay mainly dry.

"Largely fine but cooler conditions are most likely over the weekend.

Thermometer with daffodils flowers, blue sky and sunThermometer with daffodils flowers, blue sky and sun
Thermometer with daffodils flowers, blue sky and sun

"However, northern and northeastern parts could turn cloudier and breezier at times with a chance of rain at times.

"Into the following week, conditions will probably turn more changeable overall, with dry, settled periods interspersed with some spells of wetter weather.

"This will bring some showers or longer spells of rain at times, which could be heavy and thundery in places.

"Western and northwestern parts are most likely to see fair weather prevail for longest.

"Temperatures are expected to remain around or just above average”.

