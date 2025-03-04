Northern Ireland weather: This 'has been a real bobby-dazzler of a day' with lots of Spring sunshine say Met Office

Sunny weather

Met Office meteorologist Alex Deakin says today ‘has been a real bobby dazzler of a day for most places with lots of Spring sunshine’ with ‘most places of high pressure still holding on’.

The Met Office chief added that ‘it is also quite blustery in Scotland with a breeze in Northern Ireland’ whilst ‘temperatures are climbing into the teens for a few’.

He added that ‘patchy rain will spread into Northern Ireland through the night’.

And tonight as cloud increases it won’t be as cold, but fog will creep in and stay on Wednesday morning’.

Meanwhile the Met Office say after a ‘dry, bright and breezy daytime’ there will be ‘patchy rain this evening’.

They add that today will be ‘a mostly dry, bright day with hazy sunny spells’ but ‘becoming cloudier through the afternoon with a few spots of rain in the northwest later’.

It will be ‘mild and breezy’ with a ‘maximum temperature 12 °C’.

And tonight, according to the Met Office ‘it will be turning widely overcast this evening and overnight with some light and patchy rain, mainly across northern and western areas’.

It will remain ‘windy and very mild’ with a minimum temperature of 8 °C.

And tomorrow will be ‘a dull and overcast morning with a few spots of rain’ although ‘some brighter spells may develop across southern and eastern areas in the afternoon’.

It will be ‘windy and mild’ with a ‘maximum temperature 13 °C’.

And the outlook for Thursday to Saturday is that it will bring ‘the odd spot of rain on Thursday, otherwise a mostly dry and bright day with winds easing’.

‘A few outbreaks of rain on Friday’ adds the Met Office but ‘patchy rain spreading north on Saturday’.

And the long-term forecast for Saturday 8 Mar - Monday 17 Mar is: “Likely mild at the start of this period and feeling warm in any sunny spells.

"However, conditions will be fairly changeable with a chance of showers or longer spells of rain across all areas, these more likely, at least at first, in the west.

"How weather patterns evolve during the following week is unclear but there is an increased chance that high pressure will become more dominant for a time from the north.

"This would result in a good deal of dry weather but also lead to a downturn in temperatures with a low chance of a colder spell and wintry hazards.

"Low confidence by the end of the period but with an increasing chance of milder but more unsettled conditions developing again”.

Whilst the longer term forecast for Tuesday 18 Mar - Tuesday 1 Apr is: ‘Confidence is low in prevailing weather patterns through this period.

‘There is likely to be a mixture of unsettled and settled spells but it is unclear which will be more dominant.

‘As is typical, parts of the west and northwest will probably be wetter overall with drier conditions in the southeast.