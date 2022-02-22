Northern Ireland Weather Warning: Met Office issues yellow weather warning for wind and snow.

Northern Ireland has seen turbulent weather in the last week, with amber and yellow weather warnings almost becoming a daily occurrence.

On Wednesday the province was hit by Storm Dudley, which saw winds over 80mph bringing down trees and causing residents to lose power.

On Friday Storm Eunice made landfall in the early hours of Friday morning and brought with it heavy snow, wind and rain.

On Sunday, Storm Franklin brought more snow and blustery conditions that left thousands of homes without power.

Here's everything you need to know about the latest yellow weather warning from the Met Office this week.

When is the yellow weather warning in Northern Ireland?

The yellow weather warning will come into force tomorrow from 13:00 until 15:00 on Thursday, February 24.

The Met Office state that they expect, 'frequent heavy snow showers,' as well as, ' very gusty winds and a small chance of frequent lightning affecting some places.'

What can we expect from a yellow weather warning?

The Met Office have outlined a few things to expect and prepare for, regarding Wednesday and Thursday's yellow weather warning for snow and wind.

There is a small chance of injuries and danger to life from flying debris

There is a slight chance of some damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs

There is a small chance of longer journey times or cancellations as road, rail, air and ferry services are affected. There is also a chance some vehicles and passengers could become stranded.

There is a slight chance that power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage

There is a small chance that some roads and bridges could close

There is a slight chance that some rural communities could become cut off

You can find out more on the Met Office's website here.