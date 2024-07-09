Northern Ireland weather: What will the weather be like for the July 12 parades?

By Gemma Murray
Published 8th Jul 2024, 16:37 BST
Updated 9th Jul 2024, 07:42 BST
The Met Office says that July 12 should be ‘sunny and dry’ after days of not being able to leave the house without an umbrella.
The great news for Orangemen and others attending July 12 parades is that the settled sunny weather will come after days of rain and wind in Northern Ireland.

Today (Tuesday) will see ‘a dry start with some sunshine in north and west’.

But, the Met Office warn of ‘cloud over Armagh and Down soon thickening to bring rain, this extending north to affect Antrim and Coleraine with some heavy bursts, Western counties probably staying drier’.

The maximum temperature today is 15 °C.

Tomorrow (Wednesday) forecasters advise will be ‘cloudy in the north and east with a little rain or drizzle’.

They say the ‘best chance of dry bright weather is over Tyrone and Fermanagh’. Tomorrow will have a maximum temperature of 15 °C.

Warm sunny weather during the Twelfth Demonstration at Loughbrickland. Picture by Brian LittleWarm sunny weather during the Twelfth Demonstration at Loughbrickland. Picture by Brian Little
Warm sunny weather during the Twelfth Demonstration at Loughbrickland. Picture by Brian Little

And the outlook for Thursday to Saturday may bring a smile to your face.

The Met Office say that ‘cloud and patchy rain on Thursday will die out then brightening up’.

They add: ‘Mainly dry Friday and Saturday with sunny spells, though a few light showers are possible’

