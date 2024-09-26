Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Go nowhere today without your umbrella as there is a chance of relentless rain in your area today, according to the Met Office.

The news comes as the PSNI asked motorists to ‘exercise caution and reduce speed when driving on the roads this morning due to the adverse weather conditions’.

The Yellow weather warning issued by the Met Office is valid between 8pm on Wednesday 25 September and noon on Thursday 26 September.

The warning affects counties Antrim, Armagh, Down

TrafficwatchNI advises motorists that ‘spray and flooding on roads probably making journey times longer’ whilst ‘bus and train services probably affected with journey times taking longer’.

The meteorologists say that today will be “an overcast day with rain persistent and heavy through the morning, particularly in the east where there will be a risk of localised flooding”.

The meteorologists say this will “gradually turning drier from the northwest through the afternoon”.

However in a double blow for Northern Ireland “northeast winds” will be “strong to near gale force”.

There will be a maximum temperature of 13 °C.

Tonight, the Met Office forecast Northern Ireland to be mostly “dry with clear spells increasing overnight” but they caution that “a few light showers may develop in northern parts” and “Northerly winds strong around the coasts”.

There will be a minimum temperature of 5 °C.

Meanwhile tomorrow – Friday 26 September – will being “brighter spells and showers, these quite frequent and perhaps heavy in the north and west, but easing later in the day as the brisk northerly winds decrease”.

The Met Office say the maximum temperature will be 13 °C.

And the outlook for Saturday, according to the forecasters, is “cloudy with showers”.