Do not pack away your summer wardrobe just yet – as we have a summer blast to last all week, according to the Met Office.

Met Office Spokesperson Andrea Bishop said that last week’s cold front ‘cleared leaving a ridge of high pressure to build over the country’ bringing with it ‘plenty of fine, dry weather and autumnal sunshine’.

And this morning after overnight fog patches dispersing in Northern Ireland, it left ‘a fine, dry day with sunny spells’, according to the Met Office.

They say that ‘a canopy of higher cloud will make the sunshine rather hazy at times’.

The forecaster adds that today (September 16) after ‘a chilly start’ it will start ‘feeling warm in the afternoon sunshine’.

Forecasters say there will be a ‘maximum temperature 19 °C’.

Meanwhile tonight, the Met Office adds it ‘will stay dry overnight with clear periods’ but ‘some patches of mist and fog may form later in the night’.

The is a minimum temperature forecast of 11 °C.

Tomorrow, according to the Met Office, ‘any early fog patches soon dispersing, then dry again with sunny spells’.

The Met Office add that ‘it will become warm in the afternoon’ with ‘light southerly winds’ and a ‘maximum temperature 21 °C’.

And the outlook for Wednesday to Friday is that ‘high pressure will keep dry, settled weather with plenty of sunshine’.

The Met Office advises of ‘some patches of mist and fog early mornings, more extensive cloud cover on Friday’.

They also advise of maximum temperatures:

Wednesday – 21 °C

Thursday – 19 °C

Friday – 17 °C

Referring to the UK, Met Office Spokesperson Andrea Bishop added that ‘when looking at the underlying patterns behind the UK’s weather, the jet stream, which is a ribbon of air high up in the atmosphere, plays a prominent role’.

She said that last week ‘it was up to the north and west of the UK and we were on the colder side of the jet stream, but we have now moved onto the southern side, which is the warmer side’.

‘High pressure has started to build in from the south and west bringing warmer and more settled conditions for this week.’

AND Met Office spokesperson Andrea Bishop added that “Auroral activity is expected to peak Monday night into Tuesday morning following the anticipated arrival of the coronal mass ejection that left the Sun on Saturday” in Northern Ireland.

She added: “This is forecast to bring aurora visible to the naked eye across Scotland, Northern Ireland, Northern England and perhaps also to Wales and other parts of England where skies remain clear.

Lingering effects may then continue Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, once again, with aurora sightings likely across Scotland and perhaps Northern Ireland and parts of Northern England, though generally declining with time."

She added that it is “not possible to predict how far south the coronal mass ejection may be seen or pick out cities, but in terms of visibility overnight, there are generally clear skies for most tonight, however it will be cloudier across the Northern Isles and western Scotland, with patchy rain and drizzle as well as cloudier skies in Northern Ireland”