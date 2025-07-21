Parts of Northern Ireland saw almost full month’s worth of rain in 24 hours

Parts of Northern Ireland saw more than 85% of the average July rainfall come down over a 24-hour period, according to forecasters.

Warnings over rain applied to significant parts of the island of Ireland on Monday following a night of heavy downpours.

The deluge resulted in localised flooding across parts of the island following a series of weather alerts on Sunday, with the unseasonably high rainfall dampening the start of the week.

The weather also brought difficult travelling conditions, lightning damage and poor visibility in the worst-affected areas.

The Met Office issued a yellow-level rain warning for the east coast of Northern Ireland that is due to expire at 6pm .

Forecasters had warned that some areas could see half a month's worth of rain in less than a day.

The region normally records an average of 89mm of rain in July but falls of between 50-75mm had been predicted over a period of just 12 to 18 hours.

Flooding at the Blacks Road underpass in west Belfast

Killowen in Co Down recorded 68mm of rain since 5pm on Sunday , the Met Office said around 2pm on Monday - the highest amount of rainfall across the UK.

It normally sees 80.75mm of rain for the whole month.

Elsewhere, Murlough in Co Down saw 60mm of rain in the same period - 87% of its July average of 69mm.

The Met Office said other areas likely experienced higher amounts.

Meanwhile, the heavy rain brought flooding at the Marble Arch Caves, a famous tourist attraction in Co Fermanagh .

A spokesperson said it had never happened before, describing the occurrence as a "highly unusual weather event".

A couple who were part of an evacuation prompted by a rush of water said they would not be put off returning.

The agency had put a 24-hour yellow-level rain warning in place for Antrim, Armagh and Down until 6pm on Monday .

A more intense amber-level warning was temporarily put in place overnight but lifted early.

Forecasters had warned that there was a risk that homes and businesses could be flooded.

The Met Office also cautioned that some communities could be cut off by flooded roads while fast-flowing or deep floodwater could pose a danger to life.

A yellow-level thunderstorm warning was in place for the western half of Northern Ireland between midday and 8pm on Sunday .

Flooding affected routes in Fermanagh with the Marble Arch Road, Florencecourt, and Sligo Road, Enniskillen, both described as impassable by police for a time.

A PSNI spokeswoman said: "Please take care when travelling, slow down, and exercise caution on affected roads."

In the Republic of Ireland , a status orange rain warning for Dublin , Louth, Meath and Wicklow came into effect from midnight and expired at 2pm on Monday .

Irish national forecasting agency Met Eireann said there was a chance of thunderstorms amid persistent and heavy rain.

A less severe warning for the Kildare region also expired at 2pm .

The downpours across Sunday and Monday brought localised flooding to parts of Limerick and Louth.