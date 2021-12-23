Planes trains and automobiles. Philip

Meabh Deeney, a 27-year-old carer from Londonderry, spoke to the News Letter while still in transit on the ferry from Cairnryan.

“So far the journey has been good,” she said. “The weather isn’t ideal but there’s been no delays, so I’m delighted.

“I have been checking the restrictions every day because last year, when I was traveling home for Christmas, they announced just a few days beforehand that we weren’t allowed to travel anymore.

“So I’ve been checking the latest rules every single day to make sure that I could go.

Last year, the last-minute decision threw my plans into disarray and I had to spend Christmas in Scotland, away from my family.

“When I was getting the bus to the boat I tried to be careful to sit near people who I think would keep their mask on for the whole journey. I’ve been taking lateral flow tests every day for the past two weeks as well.

I am advised by my work to take them twice a week, but in the run-up to Christmas I’ve been doing them a lot more.