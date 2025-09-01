Rainy weather echoes low mood on street as thousands of pupils head back to school

The low pressure in the weather system was echoed in towns and cities around Northern Ireland as school children headed back for another year of learning.

Meteorologist’s in the Met Office said that ‘low pressure is in charge of our weather in the UK at the moment, with this more unsettled regime set to continue through the week and weekend’.

Oliver Claydon from the Met Office added that ‘temperatures are forecast to remain around average for the time of year for the foreseeable’.

The Met Office Northern Ireland said that today would have ‘sunny intervals and showers, some heavy’.

‘A dry start with bright spells in the east, otherwise a mixture of bright or sunny intervals and showers, some heavy with chance of isolated thunde,’ says the Met Officer.

‘Blustery winds at times, but not as strong as on Sunday.

‘Maximum temperature 18 °C’.

And tonight we will see ‘scattered showers, heavy at times, will largely die out through the evening’.

Group of school children

‘Clearer spells developing overnight in the east, cloudier around the north coast where showers may persist,’ adds the forecast.

‘Minimum temperature 10 °C’.

Tomorrow, according to the forecast will be ‘mostly dry and bright start though perhaps the odd shower around the north coast’.

‘Sunny spells and scattered showers developing through the day.

Colourful umbrella outdoors on rainy day

‘Maximum temperature 18 °C’.

And the outlook for Wednesday to Friday is ‘rain spreads north on Wednesday, heavy at times and perhaps wuite persistent in the east’.

‘Sunny intervals and showers on Thursday,’ adds the Met Office.

‘Showers or perhaps longer spells of rain on Friday’.

And the forecast for Saturday 6 Sep - Monday 15 Sep is: ‘Changeable weather conditions are expected across the UK during this period with low pressure systems tending to dominate the overall pattern.

‘This will mean showers or longer spells of rain will affect much of the UK at times.

‘Some heavy rain or showers are expected in places, most often in the west.

‘Thunderstorms and hail are also possible, as are some spells of strong winds if any deep areas of low pressure form in the vicinity of the UK.

‘Some short-lived spells of drier and more settled weather are also possible at times, especially early and again late in the period, when they may last a little longer.