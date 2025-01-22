Risk to life warning as Storm Eowyn to sweep strong winds and rain across UK

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

​ Storm Eowyn could put lives at risk as strong winds batter the north of the UK on Friday and into Saturday, the Met Office said.

Gusts of more than 80mph could cause power cuts, travel disruption and damage to buildings as newly named Eowyn threatens the country.

There could also be a danger to life caused by flying debris.

The UK can expect the arrival of unsettled conditions tomorrow, which will see strengthening winds and heavy rainfall in western parts of the country overnight, the forecaster said.

It follows the "benign" grey, cloudy weather and outbreaks of rain seen by much of the country earlier in the week.

The Met Office has issued a yellow wind warning from midnight on Friday to midday on Saturday across the whole of Northern Ireland and the western half of Scotland, including Glasgow, as the storm sweeps through the country, with these areas expected to be the most affected.

Met Office spokeswoman Andrea Bishop said: "Storm Eowyn will bring a period of very unsettled, potentially disruptive, weather to the UK through Friday and into Saturday.

"Pronounced 'Ay-oh-win', the system will begin to influence the UK's weather on Friday, with strengthening winds initially in north-western parts of the UK with accompanying heavy rainfall.

"Updates to our current warnings will follow shortly and the forecast details are likely to be fine-tuned during the week, so stay tuned to your local forecast and keep up to date with Met Office warnings via our website and app."

Storm Eowyn will bring a spell of strong south-easterly to south-westerly winds, with gusts reaching 50-60 mph inland and 70-80 mph along coasts.

The wind strength is expected to ease gradually through Saturday from the south.

The change to conditions is being caused by a powerful jet stream pushing low pressure across the Atlantic and towards the UK, following a recent cold spell over North America , the Met Office said.