Rush hour, flight and ferry disruption forecast as Storm Floris strikes Northern Ireland with 60mph winds next week

Rush hour traffic, flights and ferries could all be disrupted as winds of up to 60mph strike Northern Ireland on Monday (4th).

The province will be the first part of the UK to batten down the hatches as Storm Floris pulls in from the Atlantic on Monday morning, and the Met Office has already imposed a yellow warning for “unseasonably strong winds” from 6am on Monday to 6am on Tuesday.

A spokesman told the News Letter that most of the province will see gusts of between 40mph and 50mph, but on the north coast that could reach up to 60mph – enough to qualify as being a “violent storm”.

The record for Northern Ireland in August is gusts of 66mph. Said the spokesman: “We won’t be quite at that level, but it’s pretty close.”

Fallen trees on the historic Cyprus Avenue in East Belfast caused by Storm Eowyn in January. Strong winds are expected on Monday as Storm Floris hits. Picture: Michael Cooper

As of Friday afternoon, long range forecasts were still a little uncertain over the exact progression of the storm, said the spokesman, but it’s expected to peak in Northern Ireland in the early afternoon, as it moves east over the UK.

While things will start to die down after that, the spokesman warned that disruption to both morning and evening rush hours is possible, and there could be delays for flights and ferry sailings.

“We would advise people to check with their travel provider before they travel to airports of ferry terminals,” he said, adding the province’s wind should be back to more usual levels in the early hours of Tuesday morning.