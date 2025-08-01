Rush hour, flight and ferry disruption forecast as Storm Floris strikes Northern Ireland with 60mph winds next week

By Iain Gray
Published 1st Aug 2025, 16:26 BST
Updated 1st Aug 2025, 16:28 BST
Rush hour traffic, flights and ferries could all be disrupted as winds of up to 60mph strike Northern Ireland on Monday (4th).

The province will be the first part of the UK to batten down the hatches as Storm Floris pulls in from the Atlantic on Monday morning, and the Met Office has already imposed a yellow warning for “unseasonably strong winds” from 6am on Monday to 6am on Tuesday.

A spokesman told the News Letter that most of the province will see gusts of between 40mph and 50mph, but on the north coast that could reach up to 60mph – enough to qualify as being a “violent storm”.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The record for Northern Ireland in August is gusts of 66mph. Said the spokesman: “We won’t be quite at that level, but it’s pretty close.”

Fallen trees on the historic Cyprus Avenue in East Belfast caused by Storm Eowyn in January. Strong winds are expected on Monday as Storm Floris hits. Picture: Michael Cooperplaceholder image
Fallen trees on the historic Cyprus Avenue in East Belfast caused by Storm Eowyn in January. Strong winds are expected on Monday as Storm Floris hits. Picture: Michael Cooper

As of Friday afternoon, long range forecasts were still a little uncertain over the exact progression of the storm, said the spokesman, but it’s expected to peak in Northern Ireland in the early afternoon, as it moves east over the UK.

While things will start to die down after that, the spokesman warned that disruption to both morning and evening rush hours is possible, and there could be delays for flights and ferry sailings.

“We would advise people to check with their travel provider before they travel to airports of ferry terminals,” he said, adding the province’s wind should be back to more usual levels in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

Storm Floris is the sixth named storm of the 2024-25 season, which runs from early September to late August. January’s Storm Eowyn was the most recent.

Related topics:Northern IrelandMet OfficeStorm Éowyn

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1737
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice