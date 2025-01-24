Storm Eowyn video: Tree falls against house in Belfast's Cyprus Avenue - owner speaks about aftermath

By Adam Kula
Published 24th Jan 2025, 21:03 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A number of trees on east Belfast’s well-known Cyprus Avenue have fallen – including this one, which toppled right up against a house.

Whilst it caused some car damage, the home itself seems to have escaped... albeit by an extremely fine margin.

Here we talk to the householder, Stephen Sinclair.

For more storm coverage, see here.

Related topics:Storm ÉowynBelfast

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1737
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice