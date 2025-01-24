Storm Eowyn video: Tree falls against house in Belfast's Cyprus Avenue - owner speaks about aftermath
A number of trees on east Belfast’s well-known Cyprus Avenue have fallen – including this one, which toppled right up against a house.
Whilst it caused some car damage, the home itself seems to have escaped... albeit by an extremely fine margin.
Here we talk to the householder, Stephen Sinclair.
