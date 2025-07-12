Thousands of Orange Order members take part in the annual marches to commemorate the anniversary of the Battle of the Boyne in 1690.

Today, as if you don’t already know, is to remain fry, hot and sunny in Northern Ireland, according to the Met Office.

News of Greece-like temperatures comes as it is revealed the highest maximum temperature yesterday in Northern Ireland was Magilligan at 28.0 °C.

And the sunniest part of NI was Thomastown with 15.1 hours.

According to Met Office Meteorologist, Aidan McGivern, ‘temperatures are feeling hot, with many likely to experience there hottest day of the year so far in Northern Ireland and Scotland with temperatures exceeding 30C in places’.

Meteorologists from the Met Office Northern Ireland say that there is ‘just a small chance of a shower across the far west later this afternoon’ and ‘cooling onshore breezes along the east coast’.

They add there sill me a maximum temperature 30 °C.

And tonight it will be ‘dry, very warm and sunny’ whilst it will ‘remain dry with lengthy clear periods’.

Yvonne McDonnell from Ballinderry attending the Twelfth of July celebrations in Lisburn, Co Antrim, part of the traditional Twelfth commemorations.

And it will be ‘a warm night in many places’ with a ‘minimum temperature 15 °C’.

And tomorrow (Sunday) will be ‘dry, hot and sunny again for most of the day’ but ‘cloudier by evening with the chance of a few showers’.

It will also be ‘cooler along the east coast’ with a ‘maximum temperature 28 °C’.

The outlook for Monday to Wednesday is that there will be ‘rain, occasionally heavy, moving northeast early on Monday morning followed by scattered showers’ and ‘still a few showers on Tuesday before it becomes drier on Wednesday’ whilst staying ‘still quite warm’.

And the outlook for Wednesday 16 Jul - Friday 25 Jul is: ‘Changeable weather conditions are expected across the UK during this forecast period.

‘Periods of fine and dry weather are expected at times.

‘These settled spells could persist for several days at a time and are likely to be accompanied by plenty of sunshine.

‘Interspersed with this will be cloudier, more unsettled intervals which will bring some showers or longer spells of persistent rainfall.

People enjoying the hot weather

‘Some of the rainfall is likely to be heavy in places, with a risk thunderstorms at times as well.

‘Temperatures are expected to be above normal for the majority of the UK throughout this period.

‘Some hot conditions are likely to develop at times, particularly in southern and eastern areas of the UK’.

And looking further ahead – Saturday 26 Jul - Saturday 9 Aug – ‘Changeable conditions are expected across the UK during this period.

‘Periods of fine and dry weather will be interspersed with more unsettled intervals bringing showers or longer spells of rain, these heavy at times.