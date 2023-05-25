News you can trust since 1737
This is what lunchtime in Belfast looked like today as the mercury rose above the norm

Ahead of the Bank Holiday weekend people responded with glee to a rise in temperature and strong sunlight by fully embracing a spot of sunbathing.
By Gemma Murray
Published 25th May 2023, 15:36 BST
Updated 25th May 2023, 15:46 BST

The Met Office said temperatures would hit 17 °C today, but in many places it certainly felt much warmer.

Read: Northern Ireland weather: Here is some great news about our temperatures this Bank Holiday weekend

Members of the public at Belfast City Hall as temperatures rise across Northern Ireland.

Members of the public at Belfast City Hall as temperatures rise across Northern Ireland. Photo: presseye

Photo by Jonathan Porter /Press Eye. Members of the public at Belfast City Hall as temperatures rise across Northern Ireland.

Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 25th May 2023Photo by Jonathan Porter /Press Eye.Members of the public at Belfast City Hall as temperatures rise across Northern Ireland. Photo: presseye

Members of the public at Belfast City Hall as temperatures rise across Northern Ireland.

Members of the public at Belfast City Hall as temperatures rise across Northern Ireland. Photo: presseye

Members of the public at Belfast City Hall as temperatures rise across Northern Ireland.

Members of the public at Belfast City Hall as temperatures rise across Northern Ireland. Photo: presseye

