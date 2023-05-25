This is what lunchtime in Belfast looked like today as the mercury rose above the norm
Ahead of the Bank Holiday weekend people responded with glee to a rise in temperature and strong sunlight by fully embracing a spot of sunbathing.
By Gemma Murray
Published 25th May 2023, 15:36 BST
Updated 25th May 2023, 15:46 BST
The Met Office said temperatures would hit 17 °C today, but in many places it certainly felt much warmer.
