But this week is expected to be dry for everyone.

According to the Met Office today ‘will be another dry day with prolonged sunshine throughout’.

The forecast adds: ‘Feeling warm inland particularly in the south, slightly cooler near to the coast. Generally light winds. Maximum temperature 22 °C’.

And tonight will enjoy ‘late sunshine across the region this evening but low cloud pushing in from the east overnight, with some misty conditions’.

The minimum temperature is expected to be 8 °C.

And tomorrow (Wednesday) will have a ‘cloudy start to the day in the east tomorrow but improving to prolonged sunny spells through the morning’.

The Met Office adds that it will ‘feel warm’ with a ‘maximum temperature of 21 °C’.

Meanwhile, the outlook for Thursday to Saturday is that Northern Ireland is “remaining dry with plenty of sunshine over the coming days, but some patchy low cloud in the east at times”.

The forecast adds that it is “feeling warm, locally very warm”.

