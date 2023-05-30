News you can trust since 1737
This is what to expect from the weather forecast this week in Northern Ireland after a weekend of back-to-back sunshine

This may not come as a great surprise after a weekend of stunning weather over the Bank Holiday.
By Gemma Murray
Published 30th May 2023, 14:41 BST- 2 min read
Updated 30th May 2023, 14:50 BST

But this week is expected to be dry for everyone.

According to the Met Office today ‘will be another dry day with prolonged sunshine throughout’.

The forecast adds: ‘Feeling warm inland particularly in the south, slightly cooler near to the coast. Generally light winds. Maximum temperature 22 °C’.

And tonight will enjoy ‘late sunshine across the region this evening but low cloud pushing in from the east overnight, with some misty conditions’.

The minimum temperature is expected to be 8 °C.

And tomorrow (Wednesday) will have a ‘cloudy start to the day in the east tomorrow but improving to prolonged sunny spells through the morning’.

The Met Office adds that it will ‘feel warm’ with a ‘maximum temperature of 21 °C’.

Meanwhile, the outlook for Thursday to Saturday is that Northern Ireland is “remaining dry with plenty of sunshine over the coming days, but some patchy low cloud in the east at times”.

The forecast adds that it is “feeling warm, locally very warm”.

And if you suffer from hay fever find out how high the pollen count will be in your area here

And find out more about hat fever here

wearing sunglasses
This is what we did over the Bank Holiday weekend as the sun allowed temperatures around 22 °C

A paddling of ducks in the nice weather at Lough Shore Park in Antrim on Bank Holiday Monday, with warm weather expected for the week ahead. Pic Colm Lenaghan/PacemakerA paddling of ducks in the nice weather at Lough Shore Park in Antrim on Bank Holiday Monday, with warm weather expected for the week ahead. Pic Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker
