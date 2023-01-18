The warning says that “snow showers and icy stretches may cause some disruption”.

The meteorologists add that the weather warning affects all counties in Northern Ireland – County Antrim, County Armagh, County Down, County Fermanagh, County Londonderry and County Tyrone.

This morning @TrafficwatchNI are warning about “treacherous driving conditions” in Co Antrim.

They have reported that “police reporting freezing slush making difficult driving conditions on M2 in Antrim - Rathbeg area causing difficult driving conditions this morning - extra care slow down if in area”.

They added that the road is “being gritted again”.

Earlier @TrafficwatchNI reported: “WinterService - A Yellow Weather Warning of Snow and Ice for Northern Ireland remains in place until midday today.

“Salting operations have continued overnight and are currently ongoing in many areas.”

They add that there is “a fallen telegraph pole on B2 #Ballynahinch Rd #Dromore btw Ballykeel crossroads and Tate`s crossroads”.

"Information from road sensors are reporting road surface temperatures below freezing in all areas at present,” they add.

The Met Office added that the public should expect:

- some roads and railways affected with longer journey times by road, bus and train services

-some injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces

- icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths.

A woman walks a dog through the snow

The Met Office warning adds that “snow showers will affect these areas through Tuesday afternoon and continue in many places overnight, and into Wednesday morning”.

"Accumulations of a couple of centimetres are likely at low levels, with higher ground anywhere is the region potentially seeing 5-10 cm, and up to 15 cm for the higher ground in northern Northern Ireland, and mid / northern Wales.

"In addition, icy stretches are likely to form following showers.”

Today it will be “cold and bright with snow showers”, according to the Met Office forecast for Northern Ireland.

"Some bright or sunny periods and scattered snow or hail showers, most frequent and occasionally heavy in the north and west,” they add.

"Drier in the southeast. Cold. Maximum temperature 3 °C.”

And tonight will be “a mostly cloudy evening and night with frequent sleet and snow showers, turning to rain along the north coast later”.

The forecast also cautions about “icy stretches” and “moderate falls of snow on hills in north”.

They also say there will be a minimum temperature 0 °C.

Tomorrow (Wednesday) will see “frequent wintry showers in the morning” before the after makes way to be “brighter and drier with fewer in the way of showers”.

However this will be “another cold day with a maximum temperature 4 °”.

And there is batter news towards the end of the week as the outlook for Thursday to Saturday is: “Early showers on Thursday then dry.

"Cloudy on Friday with the chance of a little rain.

"Early rain on Saturday then dry, turning much milder.”

The news comes as a FULL list of all schools closed due to the weather is published.

According to niDirect the schools are:

- Bready Jubilee Primary School | 12 Cloughbuoy Road

Tuesday 17th January 2023 due to adverse weather.

- Glendermott Primary School | 50 Ardmore Road

Tuesday 17th January 2023 due to adverse weather.

-St Canice's Primary School | Feeny, 34 Glenedra Road

Tuesday 17th January 2023 due to adverse weather.

- St Mary's Primary School Claudy | 70 Monadore Road

Tuesday 17th January 2023 due to adverse weather.

- St Brigid's Primary School | Carnhill Estate

Tuesday 17th January 2023 due to adverse weather.

- St Mary's Primary School Gortnaghey | 82 Gortnaghey Road

Tuesday 17th January 2023 due to adverse weather.

- Gaelscoil Leim an Mhadaidh | 57 Church Street

