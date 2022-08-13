UK Met Office issues yellow weather warning for thunder storms across Northern Ireland

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Met have have altered a previous yellow weather warning for thunder storms.

When does the weather warning start?

The update starts at 6 am Sunday and runs until midnight.

A second warning starts at 6am on Monday morning and runs until midnight, Monday.

The Met Office has said

'While some places stay dry, hit-and-miss thunderstorms will develop on Sunday, potentially bringing disruption in places.'

What to expect

There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds

Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services

Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures