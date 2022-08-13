UK Met Office issues yellow weather warning for thunder storms across Northern Ireland

The Met have have altered a previous yellow weather warning for thunder storms.
When does the weather warning start?
The update starts at 6 am Sunday and runs until midnight.
Most Popular
-
1
Thousands expected to take part in 'Derry Day' this weekend
-
2
Apprentice Boys of Derry: new era of respect makes for enjoyable ‘Relief’ parade
-
3
Brexit: There’s a fundamental con trick being played over Liz Truss’ Northern Ireland Protocol Bill says Lord Empey
-
4
Feile organisers asked if they have warned Wolfe Tones about leading young people in pro-IRA chants
-
5
Northern Ireland could be even hotter over weekend say forecasters
A second warning starts at 6am on Monday morning and runs until midnight, Monday.
The Met Office has said
'While some places stay dry, hit-and-miss thunderstorms will develop on Sunday, potentially bringing disruption in places.'
What to expect
There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds
Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services
Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures
There is a slight chance that power cuts could occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost.