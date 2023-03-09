News you can trust since 1737
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Watch: Blob of snowy weather blanketing much of Northern Ireland in Met Office video from Thursday to Friday

The video here tracks the movement of snow (shown in grey, with darker grey being particularly heavy) across Northern Ireland.

By Adam Kula
2 minutes ago - 1 min read

It covers the period from 8pm tonight (Thursday) to mid-afternoon on Friday, and shows few areas escaping the frosty conditions.

It has been compiled by the UK’s official weather body, the Met Office.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

There are already power cuts in parts of Co Down – more on that here:

Met Office image of snow covering NI at around 3am on March 10, 2023
Met Office image of snow covering NI at around 3am on March 10, 2023
Met Office image of snow covering NI at around 3am on March 10, 2023
Most Popular

Watch: Power goes out in parts of Co Down as snowy front engulfs Northern Ireland - conditions expected to persist all night

Northern IrelandMet Office