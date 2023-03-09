Watch: Blob of snowy weather blanketing much of Northern Ireland in Met Office video from Thursday to Friday
The video here tracks the movement of snow (shown in grey, with darker grey being particularly heavy) across Northern Ireland.
By Adam Kula
2 minutes ago - 1 min read
It covers the period from 8pm tonight (Thursday) to mid-afternoon on Friday, and shows few areas escaping the frosty conditions.
It has been compiled by the UK’s official weather body, the Met Office.
There are already power cuts in parts of Co Down – more on that here: