Department of Education has instructed schools to close ahead of the arrival of Storm Amy

The Department of education have released a statement saying:

Emergency Early School Closure - Storm Amy

Schools Closures Counties Antrim, Londonderry, Tyrone and Fermanagh.

All schools located in the areas affected by the amber weather warning in Northern Ireland are required to close at 12 midday today, Friday October 3 2025.

This decision has been taken in the interests of the safety of children, young people and staff.

The amber warning covers the western half of Northern Ireland - counties Antrim, Londonderry, Tyrone and Fermanagh.

The Education Authority consulted with the Met Office to ensure there had been no overnight amendments to the alert.

The alert applies to the period 3pm to 8pm today and is warning of a spell of damaging winds on Friday late afternoon and evening.

It has cited the potential for power cuts and damage to buildings, including a risk of injuries from flying debris.

Yellow weather alerts for rain and wind covering all of Northern Ireland are coming into effect early afternoon while an amber warning for the west of the province starts at 3pm.

Wind and rain can be expected before the warnings come into place