Weather: Met Office issues a warning for strong winds across all parts of Northern Ireland

A yellow weather warning has been issued

The Met Office have advised of the possibility of a period of windy conditions in Northern Ireland

The yellow warning comes into place at 1pm tomorrow, Thursday, and runs until 11pm the same day.

The UK weather agency has said

A period of strong winds, accompanied by some heavy rain, could bring some disruption on Thursday afternoon and evening.

The estimation of impact is described as low and the likelihood of impact is currently described as medium.

Further details

South to southeasterly winds will strengthen through Thursday afternoon and evening, with gusts of 40-50 mph likely fairly widely, and perhaps 60-70 mph in more exposed areas, especially along coasts and over the Mournes.

Outbreaks of rain are also expected during this time, especially on Thursday evening where a short period of heavy rain accompanied by strong, gusty winds will be possible in places.

All counties of Northern Ireland will be under the yellow alert

How UK weather warnings work

Warnings are issued for rain, thunderstorms, wind, snow, lightning, ice, extreme heat and fog.

These warnings are given a colour depending on a combination of both the impact of the weather may have and the likelihood of those impacts occurring.

Yellow - Possible

Potential of bad weather situations causing disruption to travel and activities

Amber - Likely

Increased potential of bad weather situations causing disruption to travel, risk to life and property

Red - Expected

Dangerous weather is expected, take action to keep yourself and others safe

