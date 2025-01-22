Weather: Met Office issues amber warning for wind for all of Northern Ireland - previous yellow weather warning remains in place
Amber and yellow weather warnings for wind issued
The Met Office has added an amber warning to the previously announced yellow weather warning for wind
The amber warning will start at 6am on Friday 24 and continue through the day ending at 9pm
The previous yellow warning for wind remains in place covering all of Friday
All areas of Northern Ireland are covered by the warning
The alert was issued as Storm Éowyn is expected to bring very strong winds and widespread disruption on Friday
What should I expect?
- Power cuts are likely to occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage
- Road, rail, air and ferry services are likely to be affected, with longer journey times and cancellations possible. Some roads and bridges will close
- There is a chance that damage to buildings and homes could occur, with roofs blown off and power lines brought down
- Injuries and danger to life could occur from flying debris, as well as large waves and beach material being thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties
Updates as available
