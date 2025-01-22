Weather: Met Office issues amber warning for wind for all of Northern Ireland - previous yellow weather warning remains in place

Michael Cousins
By Michael Cousins

Digital strategist

Published 22nd Jan 2025, 11:30 GMT
Updated 22nd Jan 2025, 11:40 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Amber and yellow weather warnings for wind issued

The Met Office has added an amber warning to the previously announced yellow weather warning for wind

The amber warning will start at 6am on Friday 24 and continue through the day ending at 9pm

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The previous yellow warning for wind remains in place covering all of Friday

All areas of Northern Ireland are covered by the warning

The alert was issued as Storm Éowyn is expected to bring very strong winds and widespread disruption on Friday

What should I expect?

  • Power cuts are likely to occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage
  • Road, rail, air and ferry services are likely to be affected, with longer journey times and cancellations possible. Some roads and bridges will close
  • There is a chance that damage to buildings and homes could occur, with roofs blown off and power lines brought down
  • Injuries and danger to life could occur from flying debris, as well as large waves and beach material being thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties

Updates as available

Related topics:Met OfficeNorthern IrelandStorm Éowyn

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1737
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice