Weather: Met Office issues weather warning for Northern Ireland over the coming weekend with disruption possible

Michael Cousins

Published 1st Oct 2025
Warning issued for strong winds over the weekend
The Met Office has issued a weather warning for Northern Ireland saying disruption is possible

The Yellow-possible warning is associated with Storm Amy and may lead to disruption during Friday evening and overnight.

The warning currently covers all of Northern Ireland

How UK weather warnings work

Warnings are issued for rain, thunderstorms, wind, snow, lightning, ice, extreme heat and fog.

These warnings are given a colour depending on a combination of both the impact of the weather may have and the likelihood of those impacts occurring.

Yellow - Possible

Potential of bad weather situations causing disruption to travel and activities

Amber - Likely

Increased potential of bad weather situations causing disruption to travel, risk to life and property

Red - Expected

Dangerous weather is expected, take action to keep yourself and others safe

The Met Office has said:

- Delays to road, rail, air and ferry services are likely.

- There is a small chance that some roads and bridges could close

- There is a slight chance of some damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs

- There is a small chance of injuries and danger to life from flying debris

- There is a slight chance that power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage

- There is a small chance that injuries and danger to life could occur from large waves and beach material being thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties.

Keep up to date with all the weather news at https://www.newsletter.co.uk/news/weather

