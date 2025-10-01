Weather: Met Office issues weather warning for Northern Ireland over the coming weekend with disruption possible
The Yellow-possible warning is associated with Storm Amy and may lead to disruption during Friday evening and overnight.
The warning currently covers all of Northern Ireland
How UK weather warnings work
Warnings are issued for rain, thunderstorms, wind, snow, lightning, ice, extreme heat and fog.
These warnings are given a colour depending on a combination of both the impact of the weather may have and the likelihood of those impacts occurring.
Yellow - Possible
Potential of bad weather situations causing disruption to travel and activities
Amber - Likely
Increased potential of bad weather situations causing disruption to travel, risk to life and property
Red - Expected
Dangerous weather is expected, take action to keep yourself and others safe
The Met Office has said:
- Delays to road, rail, air and ferry services are likely.
- There is a small chance that some roads and bridges could close
- There is a slight chance of some damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs
- There is a small chance of injuries and danger to life from flying debris
- There is a slight chance that power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage
- There is a small chance that injuries and danger to life could occur from large waves and beach material being thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties.
