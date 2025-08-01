Weather: Met Office names Atlantic storm set to sweep into Northern Ireland and parts of GB at start of week

Strong winds are expected from Storm Florisplaceholder image
Summer storm named as it approaches from the west

Storm Floris has been named and is forecast to bring unseasonably strong winds to the UK on Monday, the Met Office said.

A yellow weather warning for wind is in place in Scotland, Northern Ireland, north Wales and the north of England from 6am on Monday to 6am on Tuesday.

Heavy rain is also expected, with transport disruption expected.

The strongest winds are most likely across Scotland during the afternoon and night, with gusts of up to 85mph possible along exposed coasts and hills.

Further updates as available

The latest named storm of 2025 in the UK will bring “unusually windy weather” for this time of year, the forecasters said.

Many inland parts of the warning area will see westerly gusts of 40 to 50 mph and exposed coasts and high ground could see them reach 70 mph.

There is a chance that winds could reach 85 mph on Scottish coastlines and hills.

The strongest winds will most likely affect Scotland on Monday afternoon and night but “there remains some uncertainty in the depth and track of Floris”, the Met Office said.

It added: “Winds will first ease in the west during later Monday but remaining very strong overnight until early Tuesday in the east.

“Heavy rain may also contribute to the disruption in places.”

The warning zone covers Scotland, parts of Northern Ireland, north Wales and the north of England.

